Expedite Land Allocation For Ramagundam ESI Hospital, Kishan Reddy Writes To KCR

Union Minister Kishan Reddy wrote to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday regarding the allocation of land for the construction of 100 bed ESI Hospital at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district.

In his letter addressed to the CM KCR, Kishan Reddy asked the state government to expedite allocation of requisite land for construction of 100 bed ESI Hospital at Ramagundam, which is pending for the past 4 years.

He took to twitter and said that the facility will help in providing medical support in and around Ramagundam.

Kishan Reddy further stated that the Employees State Insurance Company (ESIC) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment had taken a decision to set up a 100 bed hospital in 2018 and wrote a letter asking the state government to allocate five acres of land for the hospital on 2oth September, 2018.

Subsequently, the ESIC regional office has repeatedly requested the Telangana government through letters to allot the land immediately. However, the Telangana government has not responded so far, the letter read.

The minister requested KCR to take necessary steps to allot 5 acres of land for the construction of Ramagundam ESI Hospital at the earliest.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Deposits 9th Tranche of Rythu Bandhu Into Farmers' Accounts