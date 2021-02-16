Expedite Dabeerapura Nala Widening Works Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi today inspected the ongoing Nala widening works at Dabeerpura Under Yakutputa Assembly Constituency.

The widening work of Nala was being executed by the GHMC in Two Phases with an estimated Cost of Rs.3.93 Crores. First Phase at Dabeerpura Darwaza with an estimated cost 1.98 Crore and Second Phase from Puranai Haveli to Ganga Nagar Nala at an estimated cost of 1.95 crore, which includes Nala Extension, desilting, construction of retaining wall and CC Slab.

Mr. Owaisi ascertained the details of Nala works from GHMC Officials and requested them to expedite the Nala works and complete them at the earliest.

He was accompanied by MLA Yakutpura Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, MLC Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan Effandi, Party Corporators and GHMC officials.