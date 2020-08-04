KARIMNAGAR: A woman who was brutally thrashed by a man who claims himself to be an occultist (tantric) five days ago, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar on Monday night, August 3.

According to reports, Rajitha, a resident of Kundaram village in Mancherial district of Telangana, had given birth to a baby girl four months ago. She reportedly was not well for a few days and was taken to an occultist Duggala Shyam by her family members. Shyam made the family members of Rajitha believe that she was possessed by an evil spirit.

He made them believe that he can cure her.

He later visited their house and pulled her by the hair and thrashed her, claiming it as part of getting information from the evil spirit which possessed Rajitha.

Rajitha fell unconscious as she was forcibly thrown onto a bed during which she had a head injury. She was critically injured and she was later admitted to Prathima private hospital in Karimnagar. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the hospital yesterday.

The occultist and her uncle Ravinder were arrested by police three days ago and they were kept in remand.