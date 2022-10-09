Exempt EWS Candidates From Cut-Off For TSLPRB 2022, Demands Bandi Sanjay

Telangana: Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bandi Sanjay said that the ruling TRS government in Telangana has ignored the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced EWS Reservations for the economically backward Students. He said that in the recently released Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 notification, there is no exemption of cut-off marks for EWS quota candidates. Bandi Sanjay wrote a letter to Telangana CM KCR.

Bandi Sanjay questioned that why SC, ST and BC candidates were given exemption in the Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 Cut Off marks and why not the exemption given to EWS candidates. He said that injustice is being done to EWS candidates by the state government. He demanded the government to immediately amend the notification giving exemption in the cutoff marks to the EWS candidates as well.

The Telangana government has recently released a notification reducing the cutoff marks for those who have written the SI, Constable exam in the state. Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released a supplementary notification. According to the notification released by the SI, TSLPRB, the candidates who have secured 30% marks will be eligible for the mains. In the previous recrutiments, the cut-off for general category was 40%, 35% for BC candidates and 30% for SC candidates.

The government has decided 30% marks as the cutoff for SC, ST, BC, Ex servicemen (Ex service men) categories as well as general category. After this decision was announced, there was a strong protest from the candidates. So, the government has taken a decision to reduce the cutoff marks for the other categories as the cutoff marks for the general category have been reduced by 10%. The government has issued a notification to this effect. Now, the cut-off for the BC candidates is 25% marks, 20% marks for SC, ST, ex-servicemen category.

Also Read: First Time Indian Air Force Day Held Outside Delhi, Stunning Air Show Dazzle Chandigarh