Ex MLA Vishnuvardhan Files Complaint Against TPCC Chief Revanth

Jubilee Hills Ex MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy filed a complaint against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy with Banjara Hills police on Saturday.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy in his complaint said that the Congress leader alleged that a gang rape had taken place in the holy and iconic Peddamma Thalli temple.

Vishnu Vardhan mentioned that the allegations made by Revanth are absurd and totally baseless.

Vishnu requested the police to take necessary action on the person who had made allegations which hurt the sentiments of devotees of Peddama Thalli.

