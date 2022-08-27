Ex MLA Vishnuvardhan Files Complaint Against TPCC Chief Revanth
Jubilee Hills Ex MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy filed a complaint against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy with Banjara Hills police on Saturday.
Vishnu Vardhan Reddy in his complaint said that the Congress leader alleged that a gang rape had taken place in the holy and iconic Peddamma Thalli temple.
Vishnu Vardhan mentioned that the allegations made by Revanth are absurd and totally baseless.
#ExMLA and #PJR son #vishnuvardhan Reddy complained at ACP Banjarahills against @revanth_anumula regarding false allegations in Jublihills rape case.
— Ireddy Srinivas Reddy (@ireddysrinivasr) August 27, 2022
Vishnu requested the police to take necessary action on the person who had made allegations which hurt the sentiments of devotees of Peddama Thalli.
