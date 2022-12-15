Evidences Provided To Media By CM KCR In MLA Poaching Case Taken into Consideration: Telangana HC

Telangana High Court on Thursday stated that it would consider the video evidence provided by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the media. The video of the three accused in TRS MLAs poaching went viral on social media after their immediate arrest.

The petitioners representing the three accused argued that the video should not have leaked to the media. They also stated that the investigation into the case by the state appointed Special Investigation Team(SIT) was not carried out in a fair manner. The court postponed the final hearing tomorrow.

