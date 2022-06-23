EV Stations In Hyderabad to Go Up

Commuters in Hyderabad are aiming to use electric vehicles to avoid fuel charges and show some concern towards the environment. To encourage more citizens to switch to EV, around Rs 300 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed in the city. The EV stations will be installed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority jurisdiction. The officials of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) said, "The cost of charging was decided at Rs 18 kilowatt per hour (kWh), but the prices will be revised."

Indira Park, KBR Park Gate 1, Santosh Nagar (near Owaisi Hospital), and the Uppal metro station parking area are just a few of the locations where these EV charging stations will be installed.

"The proposal to put up charging stations throughout the GHMC jurisdiction will be brought before the GHMC Standing Committee shortly and will be accepted," a GHMC official said. Officials added that the plan is to install one charging station every three kilometers and increase the number where the demand is higher. The facilities will be built on a revenue-sharing basis agreed upon by the GHMC and TSREDCO.

Currently, the city has around 150 EV charging points. These have been placed near Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited stations, railway stations, and petrol bunks, among other places. The State government has always been at the forefront of promoting the use of EVs, and the recently launched TSEV – Telangana's first electric mobility awareness web portal, hosted by TSREDCO, the State's nodal agency for setting up charging stations, is facilitating the scale-up of electric vehicles.

Location of few charging stations:

Indira Park

KBR Park gate-1, gate-3, gate-6

Tank Bund Road

Municipal Parking Complex, Abids

Nanakramguda

Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park,Vanasthalipuram

Uppal Metro Station Parking area

Santosh Nagar (near Owaisi Hospital)

Near Taj Tristar Hotel, SD Road (Secunderabad)