Etela's Words And Action Don't Match: TRS MLC

Former Telangana health minister Etela Rajender was expelled from the Telangana cabinet over an alleged land grabbing case. In this regard, the politics in Telangana has taken an unexpected turn.

On Tuesday, Etela Rajender met JP Nadda in Delhi and it seems that he will join the BJP party soon. TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy reacted to this and lashed out at the former minister

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said Etela Rajender had admitted that he took 40 acres of assigned lands. Rajeshwar Reddy questioned Etela, who is ready to join the BJP now, where his leftism principles had gone? He said that Etela's words and actions don't match. Etela had spoilt his political career on his own, he said.

If TRS had taken action against Etela Rajender, he would have been free to join another political party. However, the TRS party is not troubling him or asked him to resign as an MLA. On the other hand, Etela Rajender is rumored to be all set to quit as TRS MLA before joining the BJP.