Etela's TRS Exit Confirmed, Muhurat Fixed For Joining BJP Post Nadda Meet

Telangana: Telangana's politics is taking unexpected turns. Until yesterday, a senior leader who walked along with KCR is now switching parties in a humiliating manner. Everyone was left wondering what the former minister would do next.

Etela Rajender, former Telangana minister from the TRS, has expressed his decision to join the BJP. Yesterday, he met up with the BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. Leaders seemed to have spoken to him about joining the party. Following his removal from the Telangana cabinet on land grabbing allegations Etela has gone all out against CM KCR.

It was being said that he would not leave the TRS party. However, Etela seems to have made a surprising move amid rumors that he would start his own political party.

Etela has finally made up his mind and decided to join the BJP. The former Health Minister met senior Telangana BJP leader Kishan Reddy and state president Bandi Sanjay as part of the process. Etela traveled to Delhi to meet JP Nadda as well as state BJP leaders. In a week, he is expected to officially join the BJP. Bandi Sanjay, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh joined him. Ravinder Reddy, a former MLA, was also present. In Telangana political circles, the Etela scandal has become a hot topic of discussion.