Etela Warns TRS Leader, Says Power Is Not Permanent

Senior TRS leader Etela Rajender lashed out at the leaders who are visiting Huzurabad constituency. Speaking to the media, he said that none of the leaders ever paid a visit to the constituency but now they are coming to Huzurabad inorder to separate his folowers from him.

He questioned that did any one work for the victory of the leaders in the constituency earlier. He said that no one will live forever and said that power is not permanent. Without taking the name of the leader, he said that people of Karimnagar know how many times the leader didn't pay the taxes and everything will come out when time comes.

He also predicted the future saying that after 2023, that leader won't be there and he will face problems for what he is doing now. He said that people of Huzurabad constituency won't fall prey to fake leaders, they will always support him and they are not innocent people. Etela said that he is working with patience and said that he would protect the people of Huzurabad from wrong people. He asked the leaders to act with dignity.

Few days ago, Huzurabad Municipal councillors met Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar. Gangula said that TRS is very strong in Huzurabad and no one can split the party.

It is known that Etela Rajender was stripped off his portfolio and 21 year long association with TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao came to an end. It may be recalled that Etela Rajender didn't utter any word against the Chief Minister and said that he will not do anything that would damage the name of the pink party.