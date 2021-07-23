Etela Using Self Respect Card For Sympathy Talasani

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav lashed out at BJP leader Etela Rajender on Thursday for saying that his self-respect is more important than anything else after enjoying power for seven years in the state government.

Srinivas Yadav at a media conference said that "Where has Etela Rajender's self-respect gone over the past seven years? Nobody sent him out of the TRS party. If he had differences with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao then why did he stay in TRS? Why is he criticising Chandrashekhar Rao now, after supporting him for seven years?" He further added that Etela was chanting self-respect only to gain sympathy.

Srinivas Yadav spoke about the distribution of gifts by BJP leaders to woo the voters. He questioned that gifting wall clocks and sewing machines was self-respect for Etela Rajender? He also said that Etela Rajender didn't do anything for the welfare of the weaker sections of society. He also questioned what stopped Etela from developing Huzurabad when CM KCR had not created any problem for the development.

He further added that "Etela Rajender who has reaped the benefits of Rythu Bandhu didn't return the amount to the government." He also pointed out that a few newspapers have been linking everything to Huzurabad bypolls. He said that "The Dalit Bandhu and sheep distribution schemes were not designed to help beneficiaries of only Huzurabad Assembly constituency."

He asserted that Etela was not going on the correct path. To gain sympathy among the voters, he is making provocative statements and is criticisng CM KCR. He said that under the leadership of KCR, a huge scale of development took place in Telangana over the last seven years.