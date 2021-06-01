Etela Running to BJP Only to Escape Cases: Telangana Congress

Telangana: When asked by media persons about TRS disgruntled leader Etela Rajendar's visit to Delhi to meet BJP national leaders, AICC national president Dr. Dasoju Sravan said that Etela Rajendar does not have any ideological similarities with BJP but might be thinking of getting into the BJP fold only to get protection, as it is in power at Centre and save himself from the hounding of TRS top leadership.

"Unless Etela Rajendar makes any statement I cannot comment. But going by the news doing the rounds in media, I am of the opinion that Etela Rajendar might be looking towards BJP only to protect himself from the hounding of TRS top leadership. As far as I now, Etela Rajendar does not have any liking towards BJP's ideology. But, as TRS Government in Telangana is unleashing political vendetta against him, to safeguard himself and his followers, Etela Rajendar might be thinking of joining BJP, which is in power at Centre," said Dr. Dasoju Sravan.