Etela Must Convince Centre Purchase Paddy Crops of Yasangi Season: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday criticized BJP leader Etela Rajender. He said that Etela was making baseless allegations against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and he was making such comments out of frustration after joining BJP.

Harish Rao said that "If Rajender is truly committed to the welfare of farmers, he should persuade the Union government to purchase the entire paddy harvest of the Yasangi season. He is trying to portray personal problems as the problems of the public. KCR resigned from his office in the interest of the Telangana people during the Statehood agitation." Harish Rao questioned that Etela should explain to the people why he quit the State Assembly.

He said that TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav works for the welfare of the public.

In a party workers meeting held at Veenavanka, Harish Rao said that "Instead of ‘Ache Din,’ people are facing a lot of troubles." He further added that "While BJP is known for selling, the TRS government is known for trust." He also asked why BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders like A P Jithender Reddy and G Vivek have been avoiding Huzurabad.

Harish Rao also said that "Chandrashekhar Rao risked his life to achieve Telangana's statehood. Former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy criticized TRS when it promised 24 hours of power supply to the agriculture sector. The opposition party leaders raised many questions on the Kaleshwaram project."

BJP was attempting to attract voters by distributing wall clocks, sewing machines, and other items but the TRS party has been focusing on development projects carried out by the state government, Harish Rao said and wondered how Etela would develop the constituency sitting in the opposition when he didn't do anything while he was a Minister for seven years.