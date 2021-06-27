Etela's Letter To KCR Is Genuine: Balka Suman

Government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that former minister Etela Rajendar has sent a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, he said that BJP leaders have been trying to show it as a fake letter. Balka Suman dared BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take an oath at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad saying that the letter written by Etela is fake. He participated in a meeting with TRS social media activists in Huzurabad. Party activists from 19 villages participated in the meeting.

Balka Suman criticised former minister Etela Rajendar and said that it is not correct to make false allegations on Chief Minister KCR. He said that Etela cheated KCR. He said that BJP leaders were calling him a slave and he would consider such comments as blessings. He said that he is not those leaders who change political parties for selfish gains. He further added that he works on the principles which he believes. He said that Etela Rajender compromised the self respect of Telangana people in Delhi and he is treated as a backstabber from now onwards.

The meeting was attended by Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Babu, Warangal Urban Zilla Parishad Chairman Sudheer Kumar, former BC Commission member Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao and others.