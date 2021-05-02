Etela Land Encroachment Case: Vigilance, Revenue Depts Camp At Achampet, Hakimpet Villages

On Saturday, the ACB sleuths, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials and revenue officials visited Achampet and Hakimpet villages and are camping in Medak district to conduct a probe into the land grabbing allegations made against Etela Rajender.

The V&E officials are led by Superintendent of Police, Manohar while the revenue officials are led by Medak District Collector, S Harish and Additional Collector Ramesh.

The teams spoke to the farmers who had complained to the Telangana Chief Minister stating that their lands had been forcibly taken over by the owners of Jamuna Hatcheries. The revenue officials led by Toopran RDO Ramprakash also started an inquiry.

The teams began the inquiry at 8 am on Saturday and completed it by evening. The farmers also said that the owners of Jamuna Hatcheries took over their lands by threatening them and paid just Rs. 2 to Rs. 3 lakh per acre.

The officials conducted a digital survey of 177 acres using advanced DGPS survey machines within three hours. All the surveyors in three revenue divisions of Medak district were deployed and completed the digital survey in a few hours.

The survey covered not only lands where Jamuna Hatcheries is located but also the assigned lands located beside it. According to reports, the firm also mortgaged three acres of assigned land in Survey No.130 of Achampet with Canara Bank, Abids branch in Hyderabad to borrow loans.