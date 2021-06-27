Etela Joined BJP At KCR's Behest: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

After months of deliberations, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed Anumula Revanth Reddy, president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Soon after his appointment, Revanth Reddy thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He also called on former CLP leader Kunduru Jana Reddy, senior leader Mohd Ali Shabbir and Vem Narender Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy made sensational comments. He spoke on Telangana state politics and said that CM KCR has sent Etela Rajender into BJP. He criticised union minister Kishan Reddy as well.

Revanth Reddy said that he will bring the Congress party back to power in Telangana. He further added that he would work according to the ideas of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said that he would meet seniors in the party and would take their opinions. He stated that the Komatireddy brothers are like his family. He said that he would speak with Kichannagari Laxma Reddy who has tendered his resignation.

In other appointments, Sonia Gandhi retained former cricketer and former MP Mohd Azharuddin as working president. She also appointed former minister J. Geetha Reddy, former MP M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy and B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as working presidents.