Etela Expresses Anguish Over TRS Ministers' Involvement In Huzurabad Politics

TRS Senior leader Etela Rajender was upset over the ongoing politics in Huzurabad constituency. He expressed severe anguish over the intervention of Telagnana Minister Gangula Kamalakar in his constituency's works. He lashed out at few leaders and said that they are not thinking how to save the people's lives from coronavirus but are busy in threatening Sarpanchs, MPTCs and others leaders of Huzurabad.

On Saturday, Etela released a video in which he said that, 'Many people in the rural areas are dying due to COVID-19. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conducted a review meeting and said that ministers of particular districts should oversee the COVID-19 services."

He further added that Karimnagar district is also one of the most affected districts with coronavirus but the leaders from that constituency left their district and are showing special interest on Huzurabad constituency. Etela said that some of the special incharges appointed by CM and leaders who are not at all involved in the Telangana agitation are threatening the people of Huzurabad who are supporting him.

Etela said that some of the leaders are calling Sarpanchs and MPTCs and are threatening them that they will loose their posts and are saying that they would give them Rs. 50 lakh or Rs. 1 crore as funds if they joins them. He further expressed unhappiness over the activities of some of the leaders. He questioned that did any one of the leaders who are coming to Huzurabad, paid a visit to the constituency earlier? He said that it is better for the leaders to take care of their constituency and warned them to stop doing such activities.

In another video, Etela made it clear that since 20 years, he worked for the welfare of the party and participated in the Telangana agitation. Now, some of the leaders are trying to separate him from the people and cadre of his constituency.

Ellandakunta Mandal MPP Sarigommula Pavani Venkatesh, Vice Chairperson Arelli Jyotsna, Ellandakunta Sarpanch Kankanala Srilatha along with other MPTCs from various villages met Etela Rajender and supported him. They said that they are going to support Etela in his future course of action