Etela Exit Won't Affect TRS, Says Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao responded to former Health Minister Etela Rajender's comments. On Friday, Etela Rajender attended a press meeting to announce his resignation and made comments against KCR and TRS party. He also said that Harish Rao was also insulted in the TRS party.

Responding to those comments, Harish Rao said that, "In TRS, I am a dedicated and devoted activist. There could be a variety of reasons for Etela to leave the party. There is no effect on the party after Etela resigns. The party has provided him with more possibilities than he has given to the party."

"Etela Rajender mentioned my name in regard to his problem. His indisciplined nature and knowledge are examples of his constant reference to my name. I absolutely oppose Etela Rajender's slurs directed against me," added Harish Rao.

Also Read: TRS Slams Etela's Slanderous Remarks Against KCR

CM KCR is not only the party president, but for me, he is a mentor and political guide, said Harish Rao. He also stated that he will adhere to the party's principles and fulfill his obligations to the party.

After Etela Rajender resigns, the party members launched counter attacked. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Guwwala Balaraju, and Satyavathi Rathod criticized Etela Rajender for going to BJP not for self-respect but for protection of his assets.