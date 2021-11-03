Etela Dedicates His Victory To Huzurabad People

BJP candidate Etela Rajender emerged out victorious in the recently concluded Huzurabad bypolls. He defeated TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a margin of around 23,855 votes. Etela represented the erstwhile Kamalapur constituency twice in 2004 and 2008 and the Huzurabad constituency for four times on TRS ticket.

After winning the bypolls, Etela speaking to the reporters on Wednesday thanked the people of Huzurabad for the result. He said that hundreds of crores of rupees were spent by the TRS party in the name of Huzurabad bypolls. He said that the people of Huzurabad didn't fall prey to TRS.

Etela said that the people stood by his side and during his campaign when he toured in Dalit colonies, people said that they will not be influenced by the intimidating tactics by the TRS leaders. Etela said that he would dedicate his victory to the people of Huzurabad. He further asserted that even his enemies shouldn't face problems like him. He thanked the BJP leaders and also Amit Shah for supporting him and keeping faith in him.

