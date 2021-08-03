Etela Can't Continue His Padayatra, What Is BJP's Plan B For Huzurabad Bypolls

BJP leader Etela Rajender who started 'Praja Deevena Yatra' in the Huzurabad constituency, fell ill while he was visiting Kondapaka village in Veenavanka Mandal. First, he was shifted to Huzurabad for better treatment, later he was joined in a private hospital in Jubilee Hills. He started padayatra on July 19th and on July 30th, he fell ill. Etela toured in 70 villages and covered 222 kilometers.

Etela Rajender was diagnosed with a knee problem and doctors performed the surgery. According to the reports, Etela can't walk long distances and he needs rest. Doctors seem to have warned Etela that there is a risk of reversing the knee injury if he continues his walkathon. It is said that Etela is planning to meet the people by choosing other ways because he can't continue his walkathon anymore. BJP is sketching out strategies in order to reach the people and expose the activities of Telangana CM KCR. Etela wanted to do the walkathon covering 350 kilometers, gave break owing to his health condition.

Etela Rajender resigned from the TRS party as he faced corruption allegations and was embroiled in many land grabbing cases. After that, he joined Bharatiya Janatha Party.