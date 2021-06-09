Etela Bets On Huzurabad Voters To Beat KCR

Former Telangana health minister Etela Rajender resigned from the TRS party. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sacked him by claiming that he was facing land grabbing allegations. On Tuesday, Etela visited his constituency Huzurabad where he received a grand welcome. It is known that before resigning from TRS, Etela had met BJP national president, JP Nadda in New Delhi.

Etela expressed hope that he will win the by-elections that are going to be conducted soon. After submitting his resignation, Etela for the first time, visited his native village, Kamalapur on Tuesday. Roadshows have been conducted and speaking on the occasion, he said that the people of Huzurabad will definitely teach a lesson to KCR. Etela further added that KCR had insulted him by making wrong allegations on him. He said that he would win in the by-elections for sure.

Etela didn't comment on leaders Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar who had targeted him but criticised KCR. According to the reports, Etela is likely to stay a few days in Huzurabad. More than 90 per cent of the leaders from Huzurabad are with TRS party and minister Gangula Kamalakar succeeded in stopping Sarpanches, MPTCs, MPPs as well as ZPTCs from going along with Etela.

TRS party is sketching strategies to get a stronghold in the Huzurabad constituency. It is said that the leaders of TRS are planning to win the hearts of people by completing all the pending works in the Huzurabad constituency.

It is learned that the ministers Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar and other MLAs are scheduled to visit Huzurabad on June 11th. The Pink Party leaders are keeping an eye on Etela moves. It is said that the important leaders from the united Karimnagar and Warangal districts are likely to stay in Huzurabad for a few days.

Ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar, Chief Minister KCR's close aide Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, other MLAs Ravishankar, Challa Dharma Reddy, Ramesh, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others met at Gangula Kamalakar's residence in Hyderabad, two days ago.

Etela Rajender played a prominent role in Telangana statehood movement. Speculation is rife that the Etela will join BJP very soon.