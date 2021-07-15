Etela, Bandi Sanjay Discuss BJP Strategy For Huzurabad Bypoll with Amit Shah

Telangana State BJP President Bandi Sanjay, former health minister Etela Rajender, and union minister Kishan Reddy met Amit Shah in Delhi at his residence on Wednesday.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar revealed they met Amit Shah to discuss the election campaign for Huzurabad bypolls. He said that survey reports are favorable to the BJP. Amit Shah also expressed his confidence that the BJP would win in the bypoll.

Bandi Sanjay also invited Amit Shah for his padayatra in the state, which is scheduled on August 9. He slammed the TRS party, saying that they were scared and had no perfect candidate to contest in the bypolls.

After joining the BJP, Etela Rajender met Amit Shah for the first time. He said he explained the situation in Telangana. Amit Shah will visit Huzurabad and campaign for the BJP, added Etela.

On the other hand, the TRS party is yet to announce its candidate for the Huzurabad bypoll. Chief Minister KCR has kept a keen focus on the bypoll.