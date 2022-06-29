ESIC Meet: Telangana Labour Min Seeks Status Report of All Dispensaries in State

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need for more dispensaries in the state, the Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy has asked the ESI officials to set up all the dispensaries on the

ground floor with all facilities. He made these remarks during an Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Regional Board meeting at Adarshnagar in the city on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Reddy directed the officials to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene in all dispensaries. He also emphasised that special facilities should be provided to women and diabled persons.

Chairing the ESIC Regional Board meeting, Malla Reddy also asked the officials to identify buildings to inaugurate 15 new dispensaries. At the same time, the Minister asked the Regional Directors to submit status report of all the dispensaries in the states

The Minister also expressed his anguish over the budget allocation as the ESIC has allocated only Rs 228 crore instead of Rs 442 crore. He urged them to allocate remaining funds.

The Labour and Employment Minister asked the officials to take necessary steps to sanction permission for Second Care Treatment and also instructed them to take necessary steps in paying wages through biometric attendance. ESIC Members Rajamahender, G Mallesam, Maraiah and Ramanareddy, ESIC Regional Director Pradeep Kumar, ESIC Dean, Sanathnagar Srinivas and among others participated in the meeting.

