Errabelli Opens Mango Purchase Centre In Palakurthi

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated the Mango Purchase center in the Palakurthi constituency, Rayaparthi Mandal of Mahabubnagar district. He said that for the welfare of women, DWCRA groups have been set up, which will work in coordination with Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). These groups have been set up so as to help women to turn into entrepreneurs. The DWCRA groups are already purchasing the rice.

As a part of Food processing development, a new pilot project has been started in association with Acharya Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University. The farmers will be registered in companies under Farmers Producers Organisation (FPOs). There are a total of 25 FPOs in 21 districts. In each group, there are nearly 1200 members. He said that the main aim of the ruling government is to establish 100 FPOs this year. He also said that more than two lakh people have been benefited from this system.

In 2017, the cultivation of fruits started and in 2019, a total of four FPOs were set up in four districts that did a business of Rs. 40 lakh. In 2020, seven FPOs have been established across 7 districts bringing in a business of Rs. 1 crore 87 lakhs. A total of Rs 7 crore business was generated in 2021 and 12 FPOs have been established across 12 districts.

Depending on the season, fruits like Mango, Orange, Water Melon, Guava, Sapota are purchased and sold. In this season so far, 90 metric tonnes of Mangoes have been purchased in Khammam and Nagar Kurnool districts so far. Fruits are being exported to Delhi, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other places. This year, the government has set a target of 1500 tonnes. The government has trained over 70 people in Mango Harvesting.

Famous companies, IFFCO Kisan, Metro Super Market, More, Super Daily, Fresh To Home, Pharma Devi have been purchasing mangoes from the FPOs.

In the Warangal Rural district, there are a total of 35 Farmers Producers Organisations - Rayaparthi (12), Wardhannapets (3), Parvatagiri (20). In these areas, the mango varieties of Banginapally, Kesar will be cultivated more.

The amount will be directly credited into the accounts of farmers. He said that Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao is purchasing 20,000 crores worth of rice. He is looking after the welfare of farmers. He also stated that farmers should cultivate crops that benefit them. Several government officials and locals participated in this programme.