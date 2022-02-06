Equality for Telangana Trends After PM Modi Unveils Statue in Hyderabad

The hashtag ‘#EqualityForTelangana’ was trending on number one position on Twitter in India during the five hour visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad.

Netizens tweeted many questions to the Prime Minister demanding as to why Telangana was ignored when it came to allocations of funds or national status to its projects.

A few Ministers and public representatives also tweeted with the issues pertaining to their subject and constituencies. Using the hashtag, Minister Srinivas Goud questioned, When the Union Govt could allocate national status to Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project, why couldn't they allocate national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy project?

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked, “Sir, What does the Union Govt do with all the letters and representations given by Telangana Ministers? Very curious to know. There is no reply to our requests, at least answer this sir. #EqualityForTelangana”

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy in his tweet asked why the Union Govt does not support the Agriculture and industrial sectors in Telangana.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod questioned the Prime Minister as to why the Union Govt was reluctant in recognising Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jathara as a 'national festival'.

MP Ranjit Reddy stated that whatever Telangana achieved until today was all because of the visionary leadership of CM KCR. “Why so unwilling to support a progressive State like Telangana ? I demand #EqualityForTelangana,” his tweet said.

In a unique way, a group of youngsters were seen holding a flexi in a video demanding answers from the Prime Minister on job creation, ITIR for Telangana, Rail Coach Factory, Turmeric board, Bayyaram Steel Factory and IIM.

The hashtag #EqualityForTelangana saw more than twenty thousand tweets within a few hours coming from across the State.

