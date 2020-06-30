HYDERABAD: All Common Entrance Examinations which were scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 17 in Telangana have been postponed. Telangana Advocate General B.S Prasad on Tuesday informed the High Court to this effect. The State government has informed the High Court about its decision to postpone all the Common Entrance Tests EAMCET, LAWCET, POLYCET, ECET, PGECET, and others.

The government conveyed its intention when the High Court sought clarity on the re-imposition of lockdown within the GHMC area. The high court sought clarity as the entrance examinations in the state are scheduled to be held from July to July 17.

Telangana Advocate General B.S. Prasad also told High Court that State Cabinet is likely to meet in a day or two to decide on the re-imposition lockdown in Hyderabad against the backdrop of rising COVID19 cases.