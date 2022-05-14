Nalgonda: Telangana government is making long term plans to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the state capital Hyderabad. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that a roadmap is in place to ensure Hyderabad city residents not face any drinking water problems by 2072.

The minister made the remarks after laying the foundation stone for the Sunkisala intake well works at Nagarjuna Sagar. The Sunkisala intake well projected is being built with an estimated cost of Rs 1,450 crore.

Currently, the city's water needs are being met from the AMRP irrigation canal, which uses water from Krishna via the Nagarjunasagar Project. This Sunkisala project is part of the state government's efforts to fulfill the drinking water needs of Hyderabad, KTR said.

Addressing, the gathering, KTR said water pipelines have also been installed in and around Hyderabad and the authorities here will take steps to ensure that the 100 km stretch of drinking water pipelines is not disturbed. He added that the work was underway to lift 16 TMCs, besides pumps and motors, for drinking water needs.

The MA&UD minister said presently Hyderabad needs 37 TMCs of drinking water and by 2072, the water requirement will likely rise to 71 TMC. The project is expected to be completed by next summer and it will provide drinking water to the people of Hyderabad. He also added that it is planned to provide drinking water outside the Outer Ring Road as well as outside areas of Hyderabad like the Rangareddy district.

