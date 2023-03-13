Enforcement Directorate Issues Fresh Summons to Butchibabu Gorantla in Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: A day before BRS leader K Kavitha’s second round of questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Butchibabu Gorantla, alleged to be a former auditor of Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

The ED has issued summons to Butchibabu, who was recently released on bail, to appear before the central agency on March 15. After the ED officials reportedly confronted Kavitha with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai during the March 11 questioning, the central probe agency will now confront Butchibabu with another arrested accused in the high profile case.

The agency made this disclosure on Monday before a local court here while seeking an extension of custody of Pillai, the PTI reported. The court extended Pillai’s remand by three more days. He was arrested on March 6.

Notably, the ‘South Group’, according to the ED, comprising Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh), his son Raghav Magunta, Kavitha and others. The probe agency had alleged that the South Group was a liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others that paid kickbacks to AAP to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the (now scrapped) Delhi excise policy for 202-21.

(With PTI inputs)

