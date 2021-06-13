Eluru Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation By ITDA Project Officer

Eluru: A woman has accused KR Puram ITDA project officer of sexually harassing her on the pretext of giving her job. The incident took place in Eluru. The woman on Saturday released a selfie video in which she said that the officer had sexually harrased her. The video went viral on all social media platforms, In the video, the woman alleged she approached RV Suryanarayana through other persons for a job. He assured her the job of a warden in Tanuku and sexually exploited her.

West Godavari collector Kartikeya Misra on Sunday relieved KR Puram ITDA project officer from the post as he faced sexual harassment allegations. He was replaced by Jangareddygudem RDO Prasanna Lakshmi and she was appointed as the incharge.

On the other hand, the woman also released another Whatsapp video in which she said that she was forced to make the video clip levelling allegations against the officer. She also added that she was not sexually harassed by Suryanarayana.

Police registered a case and investigation is going on in all the possible angles to know the actual truth behind it. Polavaram DSP Lata Kumari, CI Murthi have collected all the information.