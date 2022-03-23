Electricity Charges Increased in Telangana As Regulator Gives Green Signal

Hyderabad: Electricity bills from April 2022 are set to go up as the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has given its nod to hike to the power charges in the state. The Electricity Regulatory Commission has increased the electrcity charges 40-50 paise per unit for low tension (LT) domestic consumers while Rupee 1 per unit for LT commercial and high tension (LT) consumers.

Earlier, the discoms like Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL) and Telangana Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSNPDCL) had proposed a hike of 19% hike in the power tarrif, however, the Electricity Regulatory Commission permitted only 14% increase in charges.

The discoms had requested the Electricity Regulatory Commission to hike the power charges as the power distribution companies were incurring revenue deficit for the last seven years.