Hyderabad: MetroRide, the Artificial Intelligence enabled ride-hailing mobility platform offering first and last-mile connectivity launched their electric auto services in Hyderabad today, along with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) and with support from WRI India and UK charity Shell Foundation. The launch event was held at the Parade Ground metro station.

According to a survey conducted by WRI India, 38% of non-metro users living within the catchment area of the metro network find the lack of an affordable, accessible, and reliable first and last-mile service as a major issue for not using the metro. To facilitate this change, the services have been launched at two metro stations - Parade Grounds and Raidurg stations, with plans to extend services across Hyderabad metro stations over the coming months.

Access to affordable and reliable metro feeder services are expected to improve ease of transportation for urban commuters in Hyderabad, while also increasing the ridership of the Hyderabad Metro. The use of electric vehicles for last-mile connectivity also helps reduce the carbon footprint of urban transport services.

MetroRide offers services using their all-electric auto fleet & a robust AI-enabled tech platform. It is targeted towards daily metro commuters and the tariff starts from Rs. 10 per ride while committing a minimal wait time for the commuters. The plan is to serve over 1 million customers in the first year of operations and ensure that Metro connectivity is no more a hassle for anyone living within the 5 km radius of Metro stations. MetroRide is currently operational in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Noida.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said,

"Improving the first and last mile connectivity is an important goal for us. We believe that providing these electric auto services would have a positive socio-economic impact to all stakeholders and make the journey more comfortable for metro users."

Speaking at the launch, Mr. KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited said,

“We are happy to collaborate with MetroRide as our first and last-mile connectivity partner for the benefit of our passengers. This collaboration will enhance first and last-mile connectivity for Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is crucial for any urban mode of mass transportation. With the AI-enabled green fleet of electric auto service of MetroRide, now our passengers traveling from Parade Grounds and Raidurg Metro Stations will have an affordable, reliable, accessible option adding convenience and a green footprint to their city commute. Very soon we will be extending this service across the rest of the metro stations.”

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Pawan Mulukutla, Director, Clean Mobility and Energy Tech, WRI India said,

"Electric auto-rickshaws, as a feeder service at metros, not only increases accessibility and affordability for users, it also catalyzes the growth of metro systems and reduces carbon emissions. It is important that such collaborations are enabled across other cities as well to ensure clean and reliable end-to-end mobility."

On the successful launch of MetroRide Hyderabad, Girish Nagpal, CEO, and Co-founder of MetroRide said, “We are elated to get this opportunity to tie up with Hyderabad Metro Rail, L&T, WRI and Shell Foundation. We are committed to solving this global problem of daily commute one city at a time.

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO, and Co-Founder, MetroRide stated, “Our user friendly platform allows daily commuters to book their ride in just two clicks and enjoy a hassle-free experience. We plan to provide our customers an option to book their end-to-end journey by integrating into our app ticketing of transit services like Metro & other public transport systems.

