Elaborate Arrangements Made For GHMC Polls In Hyderabad Tomorrow

The curtains came down for the most intense campaign for GHMC elections 2020 on Sunday evening. As many as 74,67,256 voters will cast their vote; of the total, 38,89,637 are men where as 35,76,941 are women.

The State Election Commission (SEC) and GHMC have started making elaborate arrangements for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections on Tuesday. Polling will start on Tuesday at 7 am and ends at 6 pm. If anyone doesn't have voter ID card then they can produce any one of the 18 alternative photo identity card documents to establish their identity. Photo voter slips will not be considered as an alternative identification document. A total of 9,101 polling stations have been set in 150 wards in which 1,122 candidates are contesting the elections.

For the smooth conduct of the election, sixty flying squads, two each for a GHMC circle and 30 statistical surveillance teams have been deployed. A total of 36,404 workers are on duty for the GHMC Polls.

Voters without masks will not be allowed into the polling stations. Voter slips were distributed by booth-level officers to all electors.

If any voter has not received their electoral slips, however, they can download the same via GHMC app/tsec.gov.in/ghmc.gov.in. Mandatory sanitisation is being done one day before and also on the day of the polling in the view of coronavirus pandemic. A sanitizer is kept at the entry and exit point of any polling station.