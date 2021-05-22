Education Alert: Exams Postponed In Telangana

Many exams have been postponed and canceled due to Corona in the Telangana state. In the wake of the lockdown, another exam was postponed until July. As of now, the government postponed the Intermediate Board exams and now, typing and shorthand exams are also postponed.

According to the previous notification, typewriting tests were scheduled for June 26 and 27, and shorthand tests were to be held on July 3 and 4. But going by the recent statement issued by Technical Education Secretary C. Srinath, the typing and shorthand exams will be held on July 17, 18, 24, and 25 due to the lockdown.