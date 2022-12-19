HYDERABAD: BRS Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy will have to attend the Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry today (Monday) at 3 pm. This was after the ED officials rejected his appeal in the morning to give him some more time to collect the documents which the ED sought from him to bring along during the questioning.

Pilot Rohith Reddy was ordered to come for the hearing and be present at the ED office at 3 pm.

According to the notices issued by the ED, Pilot Rohit Reddy was supposed to attend the hearing today at 10:30 AM. Rohit Reddy first went to Pragathi Bhavan in the morning to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. After his meeting with the BRS Chief, he wrote a letter to the ED officials saying that he would not be able to attend today's hearing. It is reported that Rohith Reddy stated in the letter that he will not be able to attend the hearing till the end of this month as he has taken up the Ayyappa Deeksha and further mentioned that it takes a lot of time to bring the statements of the bank accounts of his and his relatives. He explained that it was not possible to collect the documents requested by the authorities in the short time given to him.

In this context, Rohith Reddy sought more time and that he would attend the hearing with all the documents on the 25th of next month. However, the ED officials rejected the plea of Pilot Rohith Reddy.

It is known that the ED has issued summons to Tandur MLA who is the main complainant in the case TRS MLAs poaching case by the BJP issued notices issued under Sections 2, 3, and 50 of the Money Laundering Control Act (PMLA) which contain a total of ten points to be discussed.

Also Read: Onus to Prove That He Received Police Notice in Drugs Case is on Bandi, Says BRS MLA