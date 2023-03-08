ED Notice to Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the Delhi excise policy case on Wednesday.

She will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case on March 10.

This comes a day after the agency officials arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai .

In the remand report filed in a Delhi court on Tuesday, the ED stated that Pillai is one of the key persons in the entire scam involving payments of huge kickbacks and formation of the biggest cartel of the South Group.

