ED in Hyderabad Gets New Chief

Amidst the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Telangana, a new chief has been appointed to the agnecy. The Joint Director of the agency, Dinesh Paruchuri has been transferred to Kochi while 2010 batch IRS officer Rohit Anand has replaced him.

Dinesh took charge in August and has handled many sensitive cases in the state. Anand takes over as the joint director of ED Hyderabad unit at a time when investigations in crucial cases like PMLA, Foreign Exchange Management Act cases and other high-profile cases involving BRS leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs are ongoing.

This come as a surprise to many. It is believed that the transfer was done on the insistence of the ED director who wanted a non-Telugu in Hyderabad, reports said.

