ED Grills Charmee Kaur in Tollywood Drugs Case

HYDERABAD: After Puri Jagannadh, his associate Charmee Kaur appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday as part of a money-laundering probe in connection with a 2017 drugs racket case.

The ED had earlier summoned over 10 Tollywood personalities in connection with the sensational racket of supplying high-end narcotics such as LSD and MDMA, which was busted by the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department. The drug racket was exposed in July 2017 and several cases related to drug trafficking were registered and over 20 people were arrested. As part of this, the names of few Tollywood personalities came out during the interrogation of persons arrested in connection with the racket.

As part of the investigation, the ED recently summoned the Tollywood personalities who were among those questioned by the SIT earlier and were asked to appear before it. Actress turned producer Charmee, who was also questioned by the SIT was among those who were summoned by ED to appear before it. The ED is slated to question her about her bank details and in the notice had asked her to bring details of the bank's transactions from 2015-17 and might also looking into financial transactions of her production house which she started in collaboration with Puri Jagannadh.

