NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi will now be known officially as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday formally approved the change of name of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. The Commission will issue a necessary notification in this regard soon. It sent a letter to Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao informing him of the same on Thursday.

As per party Chief KCR's directions, the BRS party flag will be hoisted at 1.20 pm designated muhurtham time on Friday, in a ceremony to formally change the party’s name at the Telangana Bhavan. On this occasion, he will also officially sign the reply to the official letter received and officially send it to the Election Commission. Later, CM KCR will unveil the BRS flag.

The Chief Minister has asked the state party executive committee members, party district presidents, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to attend the founding ceremony at Telangana Bhavan. Chairmen of Zilla Parishads, Chairman of various Corporations, President of DCCB, President of DCMS along with all the party chiefs should reach Telangana Bhavan before Friday afternoon, and other party leaders, CM KCR said.

Also Read: Will Challenge EC’s Recognition of BRS in Delhi HC: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy