EC Stops Dalit Bandhu Implementation In Huzurabad

Dalit Bandhu Stopped in Huzurabad Constituency: The Election Commission on Monday directed that the implementation of the Telangana government's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme be stopped in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency till the October 30 bypoll is over.

As per official sources, the Election Commission's instructions in this regard have been communicated by the State Chief Electoral Officer's office here to the district officials who are conducting the election, the sources said.

It is known that before the Huzurabad Bypoll dates were announced the Telangana State government announced the Dalit Bandhu and also implemented the scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad and a few other places in the State. Under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Rs 10 lakh is provided to each beneficiary to start a business of theirr choice to help them come out of poverty.

The Huzurabad bypoll was necessitated in view of the resignation of former Health Minister Etela Rajender after he was removed from the State Cabinet due to a fallout with the ruling TRS party. Rajender subsequently quit the TRS and joined the BJP and is seeking re-election in Huzurabad on a BJP ticket.

