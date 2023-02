EC Releases Schedule of MLC Polls in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday released the schedule for biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from 8 local authorities constituencies and also for three Graduates and two Teachers constituencies.

Local authorities constituencies:

Ananatapur

Kadapa

Nellore

West Godavari

East Godavari

Chittoor

Srikakulam

Kurnool

Graduates Constituencies:

Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor

Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool

Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam

Teachers Constituencies:

Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor

Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool

The commission also issued a schedule for biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from one local authorities constituency and also for one teachers constituency.

Local Authorities Constituency:

Hyderabad

Teachers Constituency:

Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad

Poll Schedule for MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Issue of Notification :16th February, 2023 (Thursday)

Last Date of making nominations : 23rd February, 2023 (Thursday)

Scrutiny of nominations: 24th February, 2023 (Friday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 27th February, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 13th March, 2023 (Monday)

Hours of Poll : 08:00 am to 04:00 pm

Counting of Votes 16th March, 2023 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 21st March, 2023 (Tuesday)

Also Read: Chittoor: Chandrababu Scolds Local TDP Leaders For No Crowds In Lokesh's Padayatra