EC Directs Telangana BJP to Stop Salu Dora, Selavu Dora Campaign Against KCR

The Election Commission of India on Thursday has directed Telangana BJP unit to stop "Salu Dora, Selavu Dora" which translates to (enough, sir; goodbye,sir) against Telangana Chief Minister and TRS party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

It may be recalled that on June 25 this year, BJP General secretary commissioned the 'Kalvakuntla countdown clock', to show how time is running out for the family of the ruling TRS. Embedded on a display, the clock also has a tagline Salu Dora, Selavu Dora (‘Enough Ruler, Bye Ruler’). The party has also come up with a website, selavudora.com, with pictures of Chief Minister Kalavakuntala Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), and a link asking people to support the campaign.

