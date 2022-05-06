EC Announces Bypolls To Telangana Rajya Sabha

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for bypoll to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Telangana on Thursday. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of TRS member Banda Prakash on December 4, 2021. The term of his office will end on April 2, 2024. The notification for the bypolls will be issued on May 12. The polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm. After the counting of the votes, the results will be announced.

The nominations will be accepted from May 12, and the last date for filing nominations is May 19. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on May 20 and May 23 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Profile Of Banda Prakash:

Banda Prakash is an Indian politician and a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council from November 2021. Banda Prakash was born to Banda Satyanarayana in Warangal district in Telangana. He did his Ph.D. from Kakatiya University in 1996.

He is from the TRS party. Earlier he served as a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha representing Telangana from 23rd March 2018 to 4th December 2021. He is the President of Telangana Mudiraj Mahasabha.

