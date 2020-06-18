Eatela Rejects Pvt Hospitals' Plea For Higher COVID-19 Treatment Charges

HYDERABAD: Representatives of Private Hospitals Association met Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender on the issue of the government capping the price for the treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals. The Association members met the health minister at BRK Bhavan on Thursday and urged him to increase the charges of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals. However, the government rejected the private hospital's request.

Rajender suggested to the association members that they should provide treatment for COVID-19 patients in accordance with the government rates. He made it clear that there is no compromise on public health. The private hospitals association representatives also appealed to the government to pay pending Aarogyasri dues. The minister assured them that the Aarogyasri dues would be cleared soon.

The state government has fixed the rates for various services of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals. The cost per day for admission in the isolation ward in a private hospital has been capped at Rs 4,000. Treatment without a ventilator in the ICU room was fixed at Rs 7,500 per day while treatment with a ventilator in ICU has been priced at Rs 9,000 per day.