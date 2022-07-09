Eatala Rajender To Contest From Gajwel In Next Assembly Elections 

Hyderabad:BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that he will be contesting from Gajwel Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state.

Eatala remarked on the Land Rights of Scheduled Castes and Tribes issue saying CM KCR had promised to resolve the podu land disputes during his election campaigns,The ruling TRS party in its election manifesto had promised the podu farmers that it would resolve the podu lands issue but it has failed on this front too, Eatala added.

He also alleged the state government has been indulging in acts of violence against the podu land farmers and cases have been registered against the tribals.

The BJP leader further said the election manifesto is not a mere paper but Bhagavadgita, Quran and Bible referring to KCR earlier words. The Chief Minister will pay a heavy price if he troubles tribals and Scheduled Caste people, said Eatala, while exuding confidence that BJP will come to power in Telangana after the next assembly elections.