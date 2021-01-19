Eatala Hints At KTR Becoming Next Telangana CM

Health Minister Eatala Rajender made interesting remarks during the campaign that KTR is going to become the CM soon.

KTR set to become the CM soon. The swearing-in ceremony is also said to have been finalized during a meeting. Health Minister Eatala Rajender, TRS key leader made interesting remarks. He said, "If the need for change arises, Chief Minister KCR will himself hand over the reins to KTR. He also opined that there is no harm in the CM changing at this time.

While responding to criticism that KCR was not participating in the Corona vaccination launch Eatala said, "We have 99 percent participation in KTRA programs." Speaking on the issue of him and KCR having any distance between them, he denied it. He also recently denied that he had become silent. When he was in the Opposition Party, he had to speak more as part of the struggle for the people. But he further explained that nowadays actions are better than words.

Eatala once again revealed that he thinks the Arogyasree scheme is better than Aayushman Bharat. Commenting on the health initiatives the Minister also asked which of the two, the Arogyasree scheme, benefits 75 lakh families in the state and costs Rs 1200 crore a year, great? Or is the AYUSHMAN BHARAT scheme, which benefits 26 lakhs families and costs Rs 200 crore a year, great?