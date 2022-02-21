Early Summer In Telangana!

Very soon, Hyderabad is likely to witness heatwave like conditions. The weather departments said that there is an increase in the temperature and has taken March 1st as the start of summer in Telangana. In the last week, the maximum temperature recorded was around 28 degree Celsius and it increased to 34.4 degree Celsius on Sunday. According to the data recorded at various Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), some parts of Hyderabad are likely to record an increase in the daytime temperature by at least two to three degrees in the next few days.

The change in weather is due to a shift in wind direction, according to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad. As a result, the city's nighttime temperatures have risen to an average of 19 degrees Celsius. While the official report is still awaited, the city is expected to have a particularly hot summer this year. IMD-H predicts that dry weather will prevail over Hyderabad during the next three days, with an average maximum and minimum temperatures remaining around 34 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday:

Hyderabad:

Secunderabad – 34.8 degree Celsius

Musheerabad – 33.9 degree Celsius

Yousufguda -33.8 degree Celsius

Malakpet – 33.4 degree Celsius

Santosh Nagar – 33.4 degree Celsius

Telangana:

Khammam – 37.2 degree Celsius

Nirmal – 37.2 degree Celsius

Nizamabad – 36.7 degree Celsius

Suryapet – 36.4 degree Celsius

Wanaparthy – 36.3 degree Celsius

