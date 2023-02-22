Early Summer In Hyderabad

The summer hasn't started yet in Hyderabad in a full-fledged manner. Currently, the city's residents are experiencing mixed weather in spring and summer. Hyderabad is witnessing cold nights and mornings, it has been deduced based on weather reports.

The summer hasn't started at full throttle yet, but the temperatures in Hyderabad indicate that the people would be witnessing a lot of heat waves in the following months from March to May.

The Hyderabad temperature can reach 47 to 48 celsius in Telangana or it could be more than it in the coming days.

Prepare yourself and keep your body hydrated starting in March. The peak temperatures this year can be really scorching!