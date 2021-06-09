Early Rains In Telangana Due To Impact of Southwest Monsoons

Telangana Southwest Monsoons Rains: Telangana's weather has altered. The state's monsoons have only reached the districts of Medak and Nalgonda thus far. Telangana is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 3 days, according to the meteorological department.

Winds of up to 30 kilometres per hour are forecast. Rains are pouring in Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Suryapet, Khammam, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medchal, Siricilla, and Joint Warangal districts. There is also a chance of heavy rain with thunder and lightning, according to the Met Office.

Many regions of Telangana have witnessed rain today. Thunder and lightning struck the Karimnagar area early Wednesday morning. Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Vemulawada, Shankarpatnam, and Saidapur are also experiencing rain. It has been pouring non-stop in the joint Warangal district since last night. It is raining hard in Hanmakonda, Khajipeta, Manikonda, Atmakuru, Parakala, and Narsampeta mandals, as well as Warangal. The city of Warangal's inland parts were flooded as a result of the excessive rainfall. Some of the roadways have turned into puddles. At the bus station, there was a lot of water. The power supply was severely disrupted as a result of this.

For two days, the southwest monsoon subsided. The monsoon has been active off the coast of Kerala since the 6th of this month (June). Due to a lack of strong westerly winds, it expanded to several parts of Telangana. The meteorological department, on the other hand, predicts that the monsoons will pick up speed when low-pressure forms in the Bay of Bengal on the 11th of this month (June). Monsoons are expected to sweep over the state in the next three days, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department.