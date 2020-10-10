The 10 percent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in university admissions may not be applicable from this academic year in Telangana. Although there is an EWS option at the time of applying for EAMCET, the details are not included in the registration process on the website. As a result, the students now have to compete in the open category. The Telangana state government may not implement EWS reservations in EAMCET 2020. It is learned that the central government had enacted a law two years ago to implement 10 per cent reservation under EWS (Economically Weaker Section) in higher education and government jobs. Moreover, the centre has been implementing it since last year in filling of seats in central educational institutions. However, in order for the Act to be implemented in educational institutions under the state government, the concerned state government has to issue special orders in this regard. But no decision has been taken so far in the state on the implementation of EWS‌ reservation.

The process for admissions into engineering‌ colleges for this year has been started. The online registration, slot booking, fee payment, etc for the first phase of counseling has begun. The students were confused as the EWS option did not appear during the registration process on the website. In fact, even though the EWS Reservation Act came into force last year, the EWS option has been there in 2019. It is expected that EWS certificate number will also be given as an option in EAMCET 2020 as well. But the state government has not yet issued orders on the implementation of the reservation. On the other hand, students are worried as the counselling process has also started.

TS EAMCET counselling phase 1 registration, payment of fees, slot booking, started from October 9th onwards and it will continue till the 17th of this month. The verification of certificates will end on the 18th. After verification of certificates, the students have to choose the colleges and courses and have to give the options. This process ends on the 20th of this month. The allocation of seats will be completed on the 22nd.