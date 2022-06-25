Hyderabad: Time has come to send the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao home, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and party incharge of Telangana Tarun Chugh on Saturday said. Addressing the BJP workers here, Chugh said dynasty politics is an enemy of democracy.

Criticising the TRS government , the BJP leader Tarun Chugh said the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel products twice, while the state government ignored it. He said the KCR government is in deep slumber. The TRS can only give assurances but cannot fulfil it, he said.

Terming June 25 as ‘Black day’ for the Indian democracy, Tarun Chugh said, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had suspended all human rights by imposing an emergency in the country and lakhs of people were incarcerated by the government.

Also Read: YS Jagan Cares: Village/Ward Secretariat Staff’s Pay Scale Revised

He added that during the emergency, the most gruesome attack was done on the media as more than 327 journalists were imprisoned under Maintenance Internal Security Act (MISA) and more than 3,000 newspapers were shut down while the foreign journalists were expelled from the country.